    Big 10000mAh capacity with LED battery level display. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.

      Slim and powerful power bank

      With build-iin Type C cable.

      • 10,000 mAh
      • Pink
      • USB A and Type-C charging port

      LED power-indicator light

      The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

      Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

      Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

      Works with USB-based devices

      The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

      Fast charging: delivers more power for a faster charge

      Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10399 7

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        36
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10399 0

      • Packaging dimensions

        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10399 3

      • Accessories

        Cables
        Charging cable Type C

      • Compatibility

        Works with the following
        USB charged devices

      • Power

        Battery Capacity
        10000mAh

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2.6  cm
        Width
        8.9  cm
        Depth
        8.9  cm
        Height
        1.0  inch
        Width
        3.5  inch
        Depth
        3.5  inch

