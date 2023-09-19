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2 year warranty

All series

9000 series Full-auto push pull smart door lock

Discontinued

Support

9000 seriesFull-auto push pull smart door lock

DDL192LAGBB/97

9000 series Full-auto push pull smart door lock

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 452.3 kB
  • 19 September 2023

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 5 MB
  • 23 August 2023

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