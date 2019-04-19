2 year warranty
Discontinued
Effortless even trim
This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results
0.2mm precision settings
Full metal blades
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Integrated hair lift comb
The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.
Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.
This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.
Awards
4.4
of 5
292
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Rajz
19/04/2019
Malaysia
Its very good n nice to use
Good grip holder. Nice design. Fast charhingoveral the product is nice to use. Wish will more nice is have detail trimm er or extra comb in box. There no bag for the trimmer in box
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer
Davros10
26/12/2025
Australia
Verified buyer
Wear your glasses when setting the desired length
The product is excellent and works perfectly. My only real issue is with how you set how long you want the hair to be on your beard. If you a shortsighted, and aren't wearing your glasses, it is very difficult to set the length. The first time I used it I set it on .2mm instead of 2mm.
Pros
Surprisingly good power from a battery operated product.
Cons
Setting length can be tricky for those without 20/20 vision using it for the first time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2024-11-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2024-11-26
Zebra-max25Characters
21/05/2023
Australia
Verified buyer
Close beard trim
It works well but be careful about the trim measurement: you can trim too short accidentally, but then again, it will grow back.
Pros
It works
Cons
It can work too well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-04-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/15 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2022-04-20
Versus its Philips predecessor