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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 5000Stubble trimmer

BT5200/15

4.4

| (292) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

2 awards

Effortless even trim

This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results

See all benefits

Dynamic beard guide system for an even result

Effortless even trim

  • 0.2mm precision settings

  • Full metal blades

  • 60 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Integrated hair lift comb

Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

Lifts the hair up to the level of the blade for even results

The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.

Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

Guides the hairs to the cutter for effortless trimming

Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.

Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

Blades are double sharpened for faster trimming*

This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

292

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

19/04/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Its very good n nice to use

Good grip holder. Nice design. Fast charhingoveral the product is nice to use. Wish will more nice is have detail trimm er or extra comb in box. There no bag for the trimmer in box

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5200/15 Stubble trimmer

26/12/2025

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Wear your glasses when setting the desired length

The product is excellent and works perfectly. My only real issue is with how you set how long you want the hair to be on your beard. If you a shortsighted, and aren't wearing your glasses, it is very difficult to set the length. The first time I used it I set it on .2mm instead of 2mm.

Pros

Surprisingly good power from a battery operated product.

Cons

Setting length can be tricky for those without 20/20 vision using it for the first time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/15 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2024-11-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/15 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2024-11-26

21/05/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Close beard trim

It works well but be careful about the trim measurement: you can trim too short accidentally, but then again, it will grow back.

Pros

It works

Cons

It can work too well

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/15 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2022-04-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5522/15 Beard trimmer

Date of Use 2022-04-20

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Disclaimers

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor