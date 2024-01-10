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2 year warranty

Beardtrimmer series 5000 Stubble trimmer

Discontinued

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Beardtrimmer series 5000Stubble trimmer

BT5200/15

Beardtrimmer series 5000 Stubble trimmer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual - English

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 10 January 2024

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 13 April 2022

Frequently Asked Questions

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