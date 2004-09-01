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2 year warranty

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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ2536/01

Ultimate Entertaiment Experience

Maximize your entertainment experience with the assertive AZ2536! With an awesome mix of VCD playback and powerful Max Sound, you can totally immerse in music, movies and karaoke – and never leave your room!

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with VCD playback and Karaoke

Ultimate Entertaiment Experience

  • VCD

Video CD2.0 playback with powerful playback control function

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

PAL/NTSC compatible

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