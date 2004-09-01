2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ2536/01
Ultimate Entertaiment Experience
Maximize your entertainment experience with the assertive AZ2536! With an awesome mix of VCD playback and powerful Max Sound, you can totally immerse in music, movies and karaoke – and never leave your room!
VCD
The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.
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