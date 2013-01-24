Home
AquaTouch

Wet and dry electric shaver

AT940/18
    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

      Great skin protection, smooth shave

      • TripleTrack blades
      • Pivoting heads
      SmartPivot maintains constant skin contact

      SmartPivot maintains constant skin contact

      The shaver constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast shave

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

      TripleTrack heads offer 50% more shaving surface

      TripleTrack heads offer 50% more shaving surface

      Three shaving tracks for 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

      60+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

      60+ minutes of cordless shaving on one charge

      60+ minutes of cordless power for 20 shaves. Fully charges in 1 hour, so it's always ready when you are.

      Pop up trimmer perfect for sideburns and moustache

      Pop up trimmer perfect for sideburns and moustache

      The shaver has a full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming your sideburns and moustache

      3 minute quick charge for one shave

      3 minute quick charge for one shave

      3 minute quick charge provides enough power for one shave, so that you are always fast even when the battery is empty.

      For a comfortably close shave

      For a comfortably close shave

      For a close shave, the dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver, lifts hairs to cut comfortably closer.

      Shaves even the shortest stubble

      Shaves even the shortest stubble

      DualPrecision shaving heads have slots to shave the normal hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Optimized for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

      Optimized for use with gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort

      Aquatec seal for a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Optimized for use with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort, even in the shower.

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used in the shower

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • DualPrecision cutting
        • Super Lift&Cut
        • TripleTrack cutting system
        Contour following
        • Dynamic contour response
        • SmartPivot
        Styling
        Integrated pop up trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 2 LED indication
        • Battery full indication
        • Battery low indication
        • Charging indication
        • Quick charge indication
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless & corded operation
        • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
        Cleaning
        • Fully washable shaver
        • Quick rinse hair chamber
        Shaving time
        60+ minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Decopanel chromed
        • Front Shell Deep Black Met.
        Color
        Deep Black Metallic
        Handle
        • Easy grip
        • Ribbed rubber grip

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Charging stand
        Pouch
        Shower hanger/storage pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every yr with HQ9

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Stand-by power
        < 0.2  W

