AquaTouch

Wet and dry electric shaver

AT756/16
    Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.

    Now enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. See all benefits

      • Lift & Cut Flexing heads
      • 40 min cordless use/8h charge
      • Pop-up trimmer
      Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

      The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you are done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

      Lift and Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

      Lift and Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

      Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

      40 shaving minutes, 8 hour charge

      An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have up to 45 minutes of shaving time - that's around 14 shaves, after 8 hours of charging.

      Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

      With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

      Complete your look by using the pop up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut blades
        Contour following
        Dynamic Contour Response
        Styling
        Integrated pop up trimmer
        SkinComfort
        • SkinProtection System
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 1 LED indication
        • Battery full indication
        • Battery low indication
        • Charging indication
        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Cleaning
        • Fully waterproof
        • QuickRinse hair chamber
        Shaving time
        40+ minutes, up to 14 shaves
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Display indicates
        • Battery full
        • Battery low
        • Charging
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Rechargeable battery
        Wet & Dry
        Yes

      • Design

        Finishing
        NA
        Color
        NA
        Handle
        • Rubber grip
        • Ergonomic Easy Grip

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Service

        Replacement head
        HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee
        Replacement heads
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        < 0.25  W
        Maximum power consumption
        5.4  W

