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    Clock Radio

    AJT5300W/12

    Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

    Start your day fully charged with AJT5300W. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the built in cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone / Android, while you sleep

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    Clock Radio

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    Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

    • Bluetooth®
    • Universal charging
    • Dual alarm
    • FM, Digital tuning
    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

    USB port to charge any mobile device

    USB port to charge any mobile device

    This speaker features a USB port, if your smartphone is running out of battery either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery stored in the speaker to your mobile device.

    FM digital tuning with presets

    FM digital tuning with presets

    Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

    Audio-in for portable music playback

    Audio-in for portable music playback

    The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

    Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

    Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

    Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

    Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

    Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

    Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

    Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

    Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

    The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

    Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

    Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

    Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

    Repeat alarm for additional snooze

    Repeat alarm for additional snooze

    To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

    Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

    With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

    Technical Specifications

    • Loudspeakers

      Built-in speakers
      1

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Audio in (3.5mm)
      Yes

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      • FM antenna
      • FM Antenna
      Frequency range
      87.5 - 108  MHz
      Tuner Bands
      • Digital tuning
      • FM
      No. of preset stations
      20

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • Buzzer Alarm
      • Dual alarm time
      • Gentle Wake
      • Radio Alarm
      • Repeat alarm (snooze)
      Volume control
      Up/ Down
      Sleep Timer
      Yes
      Display brightness
      High/ Mid/ Low

    • Compatibility

      Android tablets & smartphones
      with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
      other music devices
      with Bluetooth 2.1 or above

    • Power

      Battery type
      AA
      Power supply
      100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      Standby power consumption
      < 1W
      Number of batteries
      2
      Power type
      AC Input
      Backup battery
      AA (not included)

    • Accessories

      Quick start guide
      Yes
      Warranty
      Warranty leaflet

    • Dimensions

      Gross weight
      0.6  kg
      Packaging type
      D-box
      Net weight
      0.5  kg
      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      182 x 111 x 100  mm
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      206 x 115 x 110 mm

    • Alarm

      No. of alarms
      2
      Sleep timer
      15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
      Snooze (repeat alarm)
      Yes, 9mins

    • Charging

      USB devices
      5V

    • Bluetooth® wireless technology

      Profiles
      • A2DP
      • HFP
      • AVRCP
      Version
      V2.1 + EDR
      Range
      10M (free space)

    • USB Charging

      Yes
      Yes
      5V, 1A
      Yes

    • Clock

      Display
      LED
      Type
      Digital
      Time format
      24H

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