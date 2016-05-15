Search terms

1

Clock Radio

AJT5300W/12
Overall Rating / 5
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
    -{discount-value}

    Clock Radio

    AJT5300W/12
    Overall Rating / 5

    Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

    Start your day fully charged with AJT5300W. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the built in cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone / Android, while you sleep See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Clock Radio

    Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

    Start your day fully charged with AJT5300W. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the built in cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone / Android, while you sleep See all benefits

    Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

    Start your day fully charged with AJT5300W. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the built in cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone / Android, while you sleep See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Clock Radio

    Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

    Start your day fully charged with AJT5300W. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the built in cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone / Android, while you sleep See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Radio & alarm clock
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

      • Bluetooth®
      • Universal charging
      • Dual alarm
      • FM, Digital tuning
      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

      USB port to charge any mobile device

      USB port to charge any mobile device

      This speaker features a USB port, if your smartphone is running out of battery either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery stored in the speaker to your mobile device.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

      With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

      Technical Specifications

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Version
        V2.1 + EDR
        Profiles
        • A2DP
        • HFP
        • AVRCP
        Range
        10M (free space)

      • Compatibility

        Android tablets & smartphones
        with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
        other music devices
        with Bluetooth 2.1 or above

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Display
        LED
        Time format
        24H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9mins
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        No. of preset stations
        20
        Antenna
        • FM antenna
        • FM Antenna
        Frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        Tuner Bands
        • Digital tuning
        • FM

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Up/ Down
        Alarms
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Dual alarm time
        • Gentle Wake
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low
        Sleep Timer
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes
        Microphone
        Built-in microphone

      • USB Charging

        Yes
        Yes
        5V, 1A
        Yes

      • Power

        Power type
        AC Input
        Standby power consumption
        < 1W
        Battery type
        AA
        Number of batteries
        2
        Backup battery
        AA (not included)
        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        182 x 111 x 100  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        206 x 115 x 110 mm
        Gross weight
        0.6  kg
        Net weight
        0.5  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

      • Charging

        USB devices
        5V

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        1

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.