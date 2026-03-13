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2 year warranty

Air purifier

Discontinued

Support

Air purifier

AC4014/00

Air purifier

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide Philips Air purifier

  • PDF file, 929.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Breathe healthy air with the Philips air purifier. Its advanced filtration system filters out bacteria, allergens and harmful agents. The Healthy air protect alert assures you of healthy air always. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

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