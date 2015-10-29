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2 year warranty

  • Healthy air always
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  • Healthy air always
  • Healthy air always
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  • Healthy air always

Discontinued

Air purifier

AC4014/00

2.5
| (4) Reviews
Healthy air always
Breathe healthy air with the Philips air purifier. Its advanced filtration system filters out bacteria, allergens and harmful agents. The Healthy air protect alert assures you of healthy air always.
See all benefits

Purifier with healthy air protect alert

Healthy air always

  • CADR 279 m³/h

  • PM2.5 removal rate >99%

With advanced filtration system

The advanced filtration system eliminates harmful agents in three stages: In stage 1, the antibacterial pre-filter catches big particles like human hair. In stage 2, the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 3, the HEPA filter with its antibacterial coating filters out fine dust and eliminates germs and mould.

Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality

Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality

Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

4

Reviews

5

29/10/2015

Singapore

Singapore

This product has great feature and maintenance is hassle free

The noise from the fan even in maximum speed is not noisy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4014/02 Air purifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4014/02 Air purifier

21/09/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Accompanying User Manual not in English!

Good product but marred by the User Manual which is only in Chinese. How this product is sold in the Malaysian market where at least 80% of the population cannot read Chinese amazes me.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4014/00 Air purifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4014/00 Air purifier

29/12/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

A powerful purifier but not durable

a powerful purifier that works well when it was new. noisier than expected when the full fan speed is on. but it works fantastic. noise level at low and mid fan speed is fine. however it's not so durable. malfunction when the 2 years warranty is over. the cost of motor and circuit board replacement is half of the new purchase.

This review was made for AC4014/02 Air purifier

This review was made for AC4014/02 Air purifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants

  2. Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr

  3. Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria