2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4014/00
CADR 279 m³/h
PM2.5 removal rate >99%
The advanced filtration system eliminates harmful agents in three stages: In stage 1, the antibacterial pre-filter catches big particles like human hair. In stage 2, the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 3, the HEPA filter with its antibacterial coating filters out fine dust and eliminates germs and mould.
Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality
Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.
2.5
of 5
4
Reviews
Lucky
29/10/2015
Singapore
This product has great feature and maintenance is hassle free
The noise from the fan even in maximum speed is not noisy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4014/02 Air purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4014/02 Air purifier
Kipaw
21/09/2017
Malaysia
Accompanying User Manual not in English!
Good product but marred by the User Manual which is only in Chinese. How this product is sold in the Malaysian market where at least 80% of the population cannot read Chinese amazes me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4014/00 Air purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4014/00 Air purifier
Desmond
29/12/2017
Malaysia
A powerful purifier but not durable
a powerful purifier that works well when it was new. noisier than expected when the full fan speed is on. but it works fantastic. noise level at low and mid fan speed is fine. however it's not so durable. malfunction when the 2 years warranty is over. the cost of motor and circuit board replacement is half of the new purchase.
This review was made for AC4014/02 Air purifier
This review was made for AC4014/02 Air purifier
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria