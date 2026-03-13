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2 year warranty

All series

1000i Series Air Purifier

Discontinued

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1000i SeriesAir Purifier

AC1215/30

1000i Series Air Purifier

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Series 1000 Air Purifier - English

  • PDF file, 654.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

DAP UK-DC20 AC1214

  • PDF file, 123.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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