2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
AC1215/30
Discontinued
What to do when the Air Purifier Air Quality Indicator does not turn Blue
How and when should I clean/replace my Air Purifier's filters and sensor?
What is the CADR specification in my Philips Air Purifier?
Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
What do my Philips Air Purifier's lights mean
What filters should I use with my Philips Air Purifier?
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
I cannot activate the functions of my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier's air quality ring colour does not change
My Philips Air Purifier's airflow is weak and the light is not blue
My Philips Air Purifier does not switch on
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier does not remove odours properly
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
My Philips Air Purifier does not improve the air quality
My Philips Air Purifier produces a bad or unpleasant smell
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
My Philips Air Purifier's filter replacement indication stays on