2 year warranty
Discontinued
40B1U5600/00
Beyond well-equipped
This Philips USB-C multipurpose monitor offers clutter-free setup. With a single cable you can view smooth high-resolution video, transfer data, and charge your laptop. The headphone holder brings cable management to the next level.
5000 series
40 (39.53" / 100.4 cm diag.)
3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
This Philips display features a USB type-C connector with power delivery. With intelligent and flexible power management, you can power charge your compatible device directly. Its slim, reversible USB-C allows for easy, one-cable connection. You can watch high resolution video and transfer data at a super-speed, while powering up and re-charging your compatible device at the same time.
With MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, you can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up. A convenient button allows you to quickly switch between sources. Handy with set-ups that require dual PC computing power or sharing one large monitor to show two different PCs.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Reviews
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
The USB-C power delivery of this display is up to 100 W (96 W in typical), the maximum power delivery will depend on your device.
When calculating energy costs saving from PowerSensor, both USB and Power delivery are excluded.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.