ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Business Monitor UltraWide LCD monitor with USB-C

Discontinued

Support

Business MonitorUltraWide LCD monitor with USB-C

40B1U5600/00

Business Monitor UltraWide LCD monitor with USB-C

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Software & drivers

SmartControl Software for Windows - English

  • version: V7.0.0
  • ZIP file, 136.6 MB
  • 5 February 2026

Firmware History

  • version: V6.8.0.00
  • PDF file, 380.8 kB
  • 14 October 2022

Manuals & Documentation

Quick Start Guide - English

  • PDF file, 14.9 MB
  • 3 March 2026

Energy Label

  • PDF file, 75.1 kB
  • 14 June 2023

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you