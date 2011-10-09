2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultra slim LED display. Simply stunning.
With an ultra slim design and technologies that delivery sharp vivid colors, the Philips Blade LED display is a new level cool sophistication
Blade
23" (58.4 cm)
C-line
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ploughman
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Slimline LED Monitor
Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
motiffmedia
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Slimline LED Monitor
Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
yllibyob
18/10/2011
United Kingdom
Ease of use/plug n play
Excellent picture quality. Easy to set-up and use. It's plug n play without issues.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor