2 year warranty
Discontinued
235PL2EB/00
World’s first PowerSensor LED display saves energy
Large eco-friendly Philips 235PL2 Professional LED display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!
P Line
23" (58.4 cm) Full HD
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life.
Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.
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