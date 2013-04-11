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Discontinued

LED monitor with HDMI, audio, SmartTouch

224EL2SB/00

4.5

| (14) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Elegant HDMI LED display for Full HD entertainment

This elegant, 224EL2 HDMI Full HD Multimedia LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to immerse you in the gaming and movie world

See all benefits

Elegant HDMI LED display for Full HD entertainment

  • 54.6cm/21.5" E-line

  • Full HD

Sleek, elegant design complements your home decor

A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

LED technology ensures natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

14

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2
1

11/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value monitor with everything you need

I use this monitor every working day and it has transformed my daily routine by providing an easy to use, crystal-clear worktop. I also use it for movies and tv catch-up so all in all it is excellent value.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

spledid picture qualit

Hi HAVE FOUND THIS MONITOR DO GOOD I NO LONGER WATCH MOVIES ON THE LARGER TV WATCH ON HERE INSTEAD aLSO HAVE STARTED ONLINE GAMING SO MUCH BETTER

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Smart Monitor

Nice sleek smooth design, Great picture, Simply the bestist monitor I've ever owned or used.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

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