Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
Philips X-tremeUltinon LED fog lights features premium LUXEON LED with 6000 Kelvin. Our patented SafeBeam technology projects 200% brighter light exactly where you need it. Built to last with advanced AirFlux design. See all benefits
The best car lights are not simply the ones that produce the strongest light. Creating ever brighter LED bulbs for cars is the easier task. It’s what you do with that extra light that matters. Uncontrolled bright light is not ideal for driving and can create dangerous glare. Fitted with SafeBeam technology, Philips LED fog lights concentrate light where you need it. The uniform and accurate beam pattern is designed according to road safety regulations for halogen headlights. With more precise control of light, you have greater visibility, making you a better and safer night-time driver.
Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important to enhance your driving ability for a safer drive. With an intense bright beam, Philips X-tremeUltinon LED fog lights for cars improve your visibility by up to 200%. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you’ll always prefer LED. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don’t let darkness win, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.
With a color temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED fog lights based on automotive grade LUXEON technology produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. With clearer vision you’re better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don’t have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable and exciting night-time drive.
Just like our eyes are windows into our souls, so your headlights say a lot about your car. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, upgrading your headlights is one of the smartest ways to spend your money. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips LED fog lights. Instead of yellow, you’ll get a crisp, white and modern light. For that high-end look, smart drivers choose the superior style of Philips LED fog lights.
You want bright and stylish fog lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That’s a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At a higher light intensity level, LEDs last much longer, and Philips X-tremeUltinon LED products show superior durability. Due to features such as AirFlux and AirCool heat management systems, they last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new headlights should last you the lifetime of your car.
LED fog lights generate heat that needs controlling. Philips AirFlux and AirCool technologies is a smart cooling system that diverts heat away from the light’s critical components. By increasing heat resistance, Philips LED fog lights last longer than other comparable products currently on the market. But durable lights are not just about convenience and value for money, they're also about safety. You don't want your lights to fail while in use. With Philips LED lights you can drive in total serenity.
The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.
Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible headlights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips LED headlights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these headlights are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.
