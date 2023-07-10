Hair Straighteners

Innovation meets kindness each time you style, thanks to our unique caring technologies
Every Philips straightener is equipped with advanced caring technologies designed to reduce heat damage, preserve natural moisture and keep your hair strong. Beautiful results, delivered with kindness — so your hair always feels as good as it looks.
Technology
SenseIQ Technology senses, adapts and cares
SenseIQ Technology measures your hair's temperature more than 20,000 times per styling session and adapts to prevent overheating — locking in up to 70% of its natural moisture.² Featured exclusively in our 8000 Series straightener.
Technology
ThermoShield sensors
ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. The advanced sensor regulates temperature so that your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves from root to tip. Featured in our 5000 and 7000 Series straighteners.
Technology
Ionic conditioning
Negative ions eliminate static, condition hair, and smooth down hair cuticles for smooth, shiny results.
Mineral ionic care
Mineral ions help reduce the negative impact of UV rays. Less UV damage keeps hair smooth.
Create your favorite styles
From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves or head-turning curls.
Sustainability
Designed for life, built to last
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.