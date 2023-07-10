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Sleek and glossy hair, styled with care

Hair Straighteners

Sleek and glossy hair, styled with care

Our best

Adapts to you with SenseIQ

8000 Series Straightener

8000 Series Straightener

Our most advanced straightener senses your hair & adapts the temperature. Maintains up to 93% of your hair's strength¹.
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Innovation meets kindness each time you style, thanks to our unique caring technologies

Our promise

Innovation meets kindness each time you style, thanks to our unique caring technologies

Every Philips straightener is equipped with advanced caring technologies designed to reduce heat damage, preserve natural moisture and keep your hair strong. Beautiful results, delivered with kindness — so your hair always feels as good as it looks.

SenseIQ senses, adapts and cares

Technology

SenseIQ Technology senses, adapts and cares

SenseIQ Technology measures your hair's temperature more than 20,000 times per styling session and adapts to prevent overheating — locking in up to 70% of its natural moisture.² Featured exclusively in our 8000 Series straightener.

Ionic conditioning

Technology

ThermoShield sensors

ThermoShield technology lets you style with less heat damage. The advanced sensor regulates temperature so that your hair gets the ultimate even styling it deserves from root to tip. Featured in our 5000 and 7000 Series straighteners.

Ionic conditioning

Technology

Ionic conditioning

Negative ions eliminate static, condition hair, and smooth down hair cuticles for smooth, shiny results.

Mineral ionic care

Mineral ionic care

Mineral ions help reduce the negative impact of UV rays. Less UV damage keeps hair smooth.

Create your favorite styles

Create your favorite styles

From sleek and chic straight hair to effortlessly casual waves or head-turning curls.

Road through forest showing low environmental impact

Sustainability

Designed for life, built to last

At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

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Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

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Support homepage

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Search by model number and find product-specific information

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More for your hair

Philips SenseIQ Technology

Philips SenseIQ Technology
Hair Clippers

Hair Clippers

A professional haircut, right at home! Get started with hair clippers yourself and be amazed at how easy it is to shape your hairstyle.

Disclaimers

¹ SenseIQ mode at 200°C, mean results
² SenseIQ mode at 170° C
³ Same styling result achieved with lower heat exposure at 180°C vs HP8361 at 210°C
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Our operations = our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel

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