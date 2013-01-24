Search terms
Personalized straightening with SenseIQ
Introducing the Philips personalized straightener with SenseIQ technology that is designed to lock your hair's natural moisture deep within. The result? Strong hair and a healthy-looking shine every time you style. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Personalized straightening with SenseIQ
Introducing the Philips personalized straightener with SenseIQ technology that is designed to lock your hair's natural moisture deep within. The result? Strong hair and a healthy-looking shine every time you style. See all benefits
Personalized straightening with SenseIQ
Introducing the Philips personalized straightener with SenseIQ technology that is designed to lock your hair's natural moisture deep within. The result? Strong hair and a healthy-looking shine every time you style. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Personalized straightening with SenseIQ
Introducing the Philips personalized straightener with SenseIQ technology that is designed to lock your hair's natural moisture deep within. The result? Strong hair and a healthy-looking shine every time you style. See all benefits
SenseIQ technology for a personalized straightening experience. Senses. The active digital sensor measures your hair's temperature more than 20,000 times per styling session. Adapts. The intelligent microprocessor automatically adjusts the temperature to prevent your hair from overheating. Cares. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while styling, locking-in up to 70% of its natural moisture**.
Proven to maintain up to 93% of your hair's essential strength*, the straightener with SenseIQ makes sure your hair always feels healthy on the inside while looking sleek and lustrous outside.
Let your hair feel the enriching ionic ambience with the Tetra Ionic System. The patented design releases millions of ions using 4 special jets nested on both sides of the straightener. The enriching molecules remove static, eliminate frizz, and gives your hair lustrous glossy shine.
Unique hair needs unique care. So stroke after stroke, Philips Straightener Prestige personalizes to you. Its active digital sensor measures the temperature of your hair more than 20,000 times per styling session to give you a tailor-made experience every time you style.
The intelligent microprocessor is the brain behind SenseIQ. It constantly analyzes and adjusts the temperature. Adapting its heat to your hair, the straightener prevents overheating, while always providing the styling performance you expect.
Give your hair the exclusive care it deserves. The straightener with SenseIQ technology locks in up to 70%** of your hair's natural moisture to ensure sleek, healthy-looking hair full of shine.
Warming up in seconds, the straightener glides across your hair in fewer passes thanks to 20% larger*** plates. Choose between 14 temperature settings to get the precise styling you need.
Float across the surface of your hair without any pulling thanks to ultra-smooth plates that received a special anti-friction treatment.
At the touch of a button, select one of three modes based on your hair-type: Fast mode. Heats to 210°C for hard-to-straighten hair, including thick, course or curly. Normal mode. Heats to 190°C for use on textured or softly waved hair. Gentle mode. Heats to 170°C for use with fine, pale, blonde or color-treated hair. For hair protection, SenseIQ is automatically activated in all modes.
Want to make waves? No problem. Place a strand of hair between the plates and turn the straightener inwards or outwards as you glide. Grip the cool tip with your free hand for extra control and precision.
The stylish roll-up pouch servers as a heat-resistant mat that helps you style anywhere. It also keeps your straightener securely stored at home or while traveling.
Caring technologies
Features
Technical specifications
Accessories
Service