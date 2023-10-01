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    All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000

    MG7940/15

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    One tool, ultimate precision

    Craft your personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 15 quality tools for styling your face, head and body. The precision trimming comb delivers a consistent trim at the exact length you want.

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    Suggested retail price: MYR369.00

    All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000

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    One tool, ultimate precision

    For face, hair & body

    • 15in1: face, head & body
    • Precision trimming comb
    • Self-sharpening steel blades
    • BeardSense technology
    Even trim in one pass

    Even trim in one pass

    The patented trimming comb offers 11 length settings between 1-3 mm, so you can achieve an even trim at the exact length you want.

    Long lasting performance for precise results

    Long lasting performance for precise results

    Stainless steel blades remain sharp as day one for long lasting performance. No oil required.

    A trimmer that adjusts to your beard

    The trimmer scans the beard density 125x per second and boosts power exactly when you need it to tackle also dense, bushy or longer beards.

    All-in-one for face, head & body

    This all-in-one trimmer offers 15 tools for all your grooming needs. Conveniently trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body.

    Get an even trim and sharp edges

    The trimmer and its multi-comb set offer 22 length settings from 0.5 to 16 mm in up to 0.2 mm precision steps for shorter and longer beard styles. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment makes it easy to create sharp edges and fine details. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck with the metal trimmer to finish your look.

    Say goodbye to body hair

    Shave comfortably below the neck with our body shaver attachment. A unique skin-protection system guards sensitive areas while you shave as close as 0.5 mm. You can also trim body hair with the click-on comb.

    30% faster hair trimming**

    Hair clipping is 30% faster** thanks to an extra-wide 41 mm stainless steel hair clipper that cuts more with every stroke. Create your hairstyle with length settings with the 4, 9, 12 and 16 mm extra-wide hair combs.

    Get the details right

    The nose/ear trimmer attachment removes unwanted nose and ear hair quickly and safely. Easily keep your eyebrows neat and tidy with the dedicated eyebrow comb.

    Runs 4 weeks on a single charge*

    A powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option for long life and maximum power.

    Water-resistant for convenient use and easy cleaning

    The trimmer is water resistant, so you can use it comfortably in the shower and clean it easily under the tap.

    Always know when it's time to charge

    A battery indicator lets you know your battery status: low, empty, charging or full. So you never get caught with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

    Easy to grip and control

    The trimmer is easy to hold and maneuver with an ergonomic rubber grip for superior comfort and control.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Charging
      • 60 minutes
      • 5 min quick charge
      Run time
      Up to 120 minutes
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Maximum power consumption
      5 W
      Input voltage
      5 V
      Charging method
      USB-A (no adapter included)

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic rubber grip

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Battery low indicator
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery charging indicator
      Maintenance free
      No blade oil required
      Charging
      USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)
      Wet & Dry
      100% shower proof
      Operation
      Cordless use only

    • Versatile styling

      Styling tools
      • Steel trimmer
      • Nose and ear trimmer
      • Body shaver with skin protector
      • Steel precision trimmer
      • Extra-wide hair trimmer
      • Precision trimming comb
      • 3-7 mm adjustable comb
      • 9-13 mm adjustable comb
      • 1 body comb
      • Eyebrow comb
      • 4 wide hair combs
      Accessories
      • Large soft pouch with zipper
      • Cleaning brush
      • USB-A (adapter not included)
      # of attachments
      15

    • Precise trim

      Cutting performance
      • Self-sharpening steel blades
      • BeardSense technology
      Precision trimming
      Precision trimming comb
      Length settings
      22 (0.5 - 16 mm)
      Precision steps
      Up to 0.2 mm

    • Replaceable parts

      Fits product type
      • MG7730, MG7736, MG7770, MG7785, MG7940
      • MG7950

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    Reviews

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    • Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
    • * Compared to the Philips All-in-One trimmer without the 41 mm cutting element
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