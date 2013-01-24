- Beard comb
Search terms
Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.
You can choose from 1mm stubble comb or any of the 3mm, 5mm or 7mm beard combs, to get the beard length you want. Alternatively, you can remove the comb and get the zero trim look of 0.5mm.
Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.
|
Effortless even trim
Beard Trimmer series 5000
MYR102.00*
BT1214/15
|
Stubble Trimmer
Beard Trimmer series 9000
MYR291.00*
BT5200/15
|
|
|
Key feature(s)
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|
Guarantee
|
|
|
|