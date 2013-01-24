Home
Innovative Lift & Trim system icon
Innovative Lift & Trim system
17 lock-in length settings icon
17 lock-in length settings
100% waterproof icon
100% waterproof
This trimmer is designed to be charged with USB cable, it fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 60 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self sharpening, giving you a hassle-free trim as on day 1.
Innovative lift & trim system
Innovative lift & trim system icon

Protective trim


Skin-friendly high-performance 

Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.
17 lock-in length settings
17 lock-in length settings icon

Choose any of the 5 looks


4 stubble and beard combs

You can choose from 1mm stubble comb or any of the 3mm, 5mm or 7mm beard combs, to get the beard length you want. Alternatively, you can remove the comb and get the zero trim look of 0.5mm.
100% waterproof
100% waterproof icon

Long-lasting sharpness


Stainless steel blades

Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.

What's in the box?

    • Included accessories:
      • Beard comb
    Suggested retail price: MYR102.00

    Compare beard trimmer BT1214 with our other great beard trimmers

    Beard Trimmer series 5000

    Effortless even trim

    Beard Trimmer series 5000

    MYR102.00*
    BT1214/15
    Compare features
    Beard Trimmer series 9000

    Stubble Trimmer

    Beard Trimmer series 9000

    MYR291.00*
    BT5200/15
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Innovative Lift & Trim system
    • Laser guidance system

    Cutting system
    • Double sharpened stainless steel
    • Lift & Trim system
    • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 10mm
    • Dual sided stainless steel for precision trimming
    • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 7mm

    Ease of use
    • 100% waterproof
    • Battery indicator
    • 100% waterproof
    • LED display battery indicator

    Battery
    • 60 mins/ I hour
    • 60 mins/ I hour

    Included accessories
    • Beard Comb
    • Beard comb
    • Cleaning brush

    Guarantee
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    * Suggested retail price

