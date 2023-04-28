Search terms

Mother pumping breast milk hands-free while multi-tasking
reviews

Avent Hands-free Double Electric Breast Pump

Free your hands. Free your time.

Suggested retail price

MYR1,499.00
This product is discontinued
See all models
brand recommended by mums worldwide¹

Powerful and comfortable, with a moment for you

"Our Hands-free Electric Breast Pump mimics your baby’s drinking rhythm for effective expression². With a quiet, hospital-strength motor, soft silicone breast shields and lightweight collection cups."

Standard product photograph Alternative product photograph Alternative product photograph

Hospital-strength motor

Quiet, powerful, compact and wearable

The nearly silent motor unit delivers calm, quiet pumping wherever you prefer to express and is twice as fast as most other pumps³.

Fitting 99% of mums⁴

Ultimate comfort with a range of seven sizes

SkinSense silicone breast shields deliver ultimate comfort by gently shaping to your breasts using your body's natural warmth. With shield inserts if you need them.

Transparent collection cup

A view of milk-flow from first drop until finish

The see-through cup provides an unobstructed view inside to help with nipple placement and seeing your milk-flow.

User guide Product sheet
Feature image

Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

Babies know how to drink best! That’s why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm – so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. Pumping up to 85 times per minute, the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump is 2x faster than most other pumps**.

Feature image

Quiet hospital-strength pumping

The motor unit delivers the hospital-strength power you expect from a traditional breast pump, yet from a compact and wearable unit. With its rechargeable battery, the cordless motor unit pumps powerfully and discreetly anywhere.

Feature image

Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body’s natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.

Feature image

Track milk flow with the fully transparent collection cups

The see-through collection cups provide an unobstructed view inside. They help you correctly place your nipples for your best milk output, and visually track the volume of breast milk. For confident pumping from the first drop until finish.

Feature image

Move freely with the ultra-light collection cups

One collection cup weighs just a little over 100 grams when empty - up to 3x lighter than a fully wearable breast pump. The cups sit comfortably in-bra with barely a sign they're there.

Nipple sizing tool for breast shields and inserts

Have you checked your nipple size?

Use our simple sizing guide to measure your nipples, and we’ll recommend the right fit for you.

video banner

Free your hands. Free your time.

Effective pumping² that frees up moments for you

Mum, partner, ultrasound, pregnant, P+

Support

Meet our Pregnancy+ App

Ready to explore interactive images for every week of pregnancy? Join more than 50 million users and follow your progress week by week.

Free download

Compare Breast Pumps

Compare

Reviews

Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

CustomerSupport

Support homepage

Find all support topics and more

MagnifyingGlass

Find your product

Search by model number and find product-specific information

Clippin

Shop parts and accessories

Find your product parts and accessories

More for you & your baby to Share the Care

Compare
Hands-free
Hands-free

Disclaimers

¹ Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
² Effectiveness is related to the technical performance of the product
³ Reference to pump suction frequency
Based on our complete range of breast shields and inserts
* Effectively is related to the technical performance of the product.
** Reference to pump suction frequency.
*** based on our complete range of breast shields and inserts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Exclusive promotions

Product launches

Tips and tricks

* This field is mandatory

*
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
What does this mean?
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.
Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.