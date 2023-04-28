Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's
Babies know how to drink best! That’s why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm – so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. Pumping up to 85 times per minute, the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump is 2x faster than most other pumps**.
Quiet hospital-strength pumping
The motor unit delivers the hospital-strength power you expect from a traditional breast pump, yet from a compact and wearable unit. With its rechargeable battery, the cordless motor unit pumps powerfully and discreetly anywhere.
Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts
Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body’s natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.
Track milk flow with the fully transparent collection cups
The see-through collection cups provide an unobstructed view inside. They help you correctly place your nipples for your best milk output, and visually track the volume of breast milk. For confident pumping from the first drop until finish.
Move freely with the ultra-light collection cups
One collection cup weighs just a little over 100 grams when empty - up to 3x lighter than a fully wearable breast pump. The cups sit comfortably in-bra with barely a sign they're there.
Have you checked your nipple size?
Use our simple sizing guide to measure your nipples, and we’ll recommend the right fit for you.
Free your hands. Free your time.
Effective pumping² that frees up moments for you
