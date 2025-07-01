Search terms

  • Find your perfect fit Find your perfect fit Find your perfect fit
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Hands-free Large breast shields and inserts

    SCF552/11

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Find your perfect fit

    Because every mom is different, these 28 mm breast shields and 26 mm breast shield inserts for larger breast and nipple sizes provide a comfortable, secure fit. For use with the Philips Avent Hands-Free Collection Cups.

    See all benefits

    Philips Avent Hands-free Large breast shields and inserts

    Similar products

    See all Breast pumps
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Find your perfect fit

    For use with hands-free collection cups

    • 28mm breast shields
    • 26mm shield inserts
    Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

    Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

    Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body’s natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.

    Effective* expression with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

    Effective* expression with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

    Babies know how to drink best! That's why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm - so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. The right size breast shields and shield inserts support your expression with a secure and comfortable fit every step of the way.

    A range of breast shield and insert sizes for every mom

    A range of breast shield and insert sizes for every mom

    We support every mom to feel their best and having the right fit is an essential part of that. Our range of breast shields and shield insert sizes fits 99% of moms. Available to buy separately, you can experience your ultimate comfort while pumping.

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    We designed our pump and accessories to be as simple as possible. With only a few connecting pieces, each collection cup is a breeze to take apart, clean (by hand or in a dishwasher), disinfect and put back together.

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      Breast shield and insert
      Liquid silicone rubber

    • What is included

      Breast shield (28 mm)
      2 pcs
      Insert (26 mm)
      2 pcs

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      Easy to use, simple to clean and assemble

    • Functions

      Breast shield and insert specifics
      Several sizes available for the best fit

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Effectively is related to the technical performance of the product.
    • *Reference to pump suction frequency.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.