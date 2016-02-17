Turkish Bread With Chicken Filling | Philips

The thigh fillet of the chicken is more tender and tastier than chicken breast. This dish is very tasty for lunch, but can also be eaten as an evening meal. The sauce is low in fat using low-fat Turkish yogurt instead of mayonnaise. Experiment and try making this bread with lamb for an equally good result.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.