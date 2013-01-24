Home
Potatoes au Gratin

Side dish – 4 portions

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 15 minutes
Main courses
Cheese
0-30 minutes
Nut-free
Airfryer
Vegetarian

Ingredients

  • 400 g slightly starchy potatoes, peeled
  • 50 ml milk
  • 50 ml cream
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Nutmeg
  • 40 g Gruyère or semi-mature cheese, grated

Directions

  • Preheat the AirFryer to 200°C. Slice the potatoes wafer-thin.
  • In a bowl, mix the milk and the cream and season to taste with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Coat the potato slices with the milk mixture.
  • Transfer the potato slices to the quiche pan and pour the rest of the cream mixture from the bowl on top of the potatoes. Distribute the cheese evenly over the potatoes.
  • Place the quiche pan in the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 15 minutes and bake the gratin until it is nicely browned and done.
  • Serve the potatoes au gratin in squares with fish or roasts
Potatoes au Gratin

