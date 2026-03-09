I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
Published on 09 March 2026
All Philips Avent soother ranges are BPA-free. As a leading parent and childcare brand, Philips Avent considers the safety of our products our highest priority. We ensure this by full compliance with all applicable safety requirements set by legislators globally and by following the strictest standards.
Following news about the Philips Avent SCF085/60 soother, we have checked our results and conducted further tests with DEKRA, the world's largest independent, testing, inspection and certification expert organization. These tests also confirm no detectable BPA across our soother ranges, including the sample tested, and validated that they are BPA-free.
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