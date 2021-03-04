To adjust the grinder setting on your Philips/Saeco espresso machine, follow the steps below.
Note: For more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual or visit our Coffee Care page.
You can adjust the grinder settings by using the grind setting knob inside the bean container. Depending on your machine, you may need the adjustment key (the handle of the pre-ground coffee scoop).
