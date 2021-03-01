Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
EP3510/00 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines

EP3510/00

My Philips/Saeco espresso machine is showing an error code

If your Philips espresso machine runs into an error, a red display will appear with an icon image together with a code number, such as 01, 03, 04, 05, 11, 14 or 19. Below you will find what the error codes mean and how to resolve them.

Note: If your espresso machine is showing any other error codes not mentioned above, we advise you to contact us for further assistance as your machine will need to be serviced.

Error Code 01: Coffee grinder cannot work properly

When the E01 code appears, it indicates that the coffee grinder cannot work properly because a coffee funnel is blocked with ground coffee.
To fix this, unblock the coffee funnel and perform extra cleaning with a vacuum cleaner. Follow the steps below:
  1. Switch the machine OFF and wait until it is completely off and no longer makes any noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds)
  2. Remove the brew group
  3. Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee funnel and place the spoon handle into the funnel.  If there is no pre-ground coffee funnel, insert the spoon handle into the coffee funnel from below.
  4. Move the handle up and down until the clogged ground coffee falls down. Some force may be required.
  5. Remove all fallen ground coffee with a vacuum cleaner
  6. Then put the vacuum cleaner on the outlet of the coffee funnel and cover the pre-ground coffee funnel with your hand. Or vice versa, put the vacuum cleaner on the top and cover the bottom.
  7. Put the brew group back, switch the machine back ON and brew an espresso.
  8. After brewing, check if the funnel is still free from ground coffee. If not, repeat the unblocking procedure.
Note: To prevent the coffee funnel from getting blocked, do not pour/spill any water into the coffee bean container and clean the coffee funnel weekly.
Unblocking coffee funnel on Philips espresso machine

Error Code 03: Brew group is dirty

If the code E03 appears, the brew group contains too much dirt and cannot work properly. Rinse the brew group to solve the issue. See cleaning instructions below:
  1. Switch OFF the machine and wait until it is completely off and does not make any more noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds).
  2. Open the service door and remove the brew group by pressing the "PUSH" button to the right-hand side, hold it and pull it towards you.
  3. Rinse the brew group thoroughly with lukewarm water and let it air-dry before placing it back.
Play Pause

Error Code 04: Brew group is not correctly inserted

When the code E04 appears, the brew group is not inserted. Open the service door of the machine and push the brew group into place. When it is correctly inserted, you will hear a click.

Error Code 05: Air is trapped in the water circuit

To release the air from the machine, follow the steps below:

1. Switch OFF the machine
2. Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean or any other water filter
3. Fill the water tank with water and place it back in position
4. Switch the machine back ON. When the machine has heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water

If you use an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure that the filter is prepared and correctly installed for use:

1. Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds
2. Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out
3. Place the filter back into the water tank and fill the water tank with water
4. Restart the machine and switch it off and back on
5. Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
Play Pause

Error Code 14: Machine has overheated

When error code 14 appears, it indicates that the espresso machine is overheated. To fix this, switch the machine OFF and leave it for 30 minutes until it cools down.

Error Code 11 or 19: Machine needs to adjust to room temperature

When error code 11 or 19 appears, allow some time for the machine to adjust from transport/outdoor temperature to room temperature. This can happen more often during the winter period, especially when it is cold and the outdoor temperatures are around zero degrees. 

Switch OFF the machine for 30 minutes and switch it on again. 

Another option is to double check if the plug on the back of the machine is firmly attached: Push until it is fully in place! Make sure that the plug is inserted correctly into the power outlet. 

If your espresso machine is showing other error codes or if these solutions do not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.
Related issues

Other issues

Error notifications (1)
Filter (1)
Alarm (1)
Grinder (1)

Looking for information about a different product?

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Subscribe  to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Discover 
    MyPhilips

    Extended warranty on selected products

    Easy access to product support

    Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

    Register now