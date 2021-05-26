Please follow the instructions below if your Philips juicer fails to switch on.
My Philips Masticating Juicer does not work
Safety switches may not be activated
Please check if the pulp container, juicing unit and spout are assembled in the right way, i.e. turned to their end position as shown by the locking symbols.
The juicer may have been switched off due to overload
Try to switch it back on again or press the pre-clean button continuously. If pressing the pre-clean button does not help, clean the juicing unit.