Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Philips Sonicare chargers are designed to fit the matching toothbrush handle, however some models are interchangeable. Find out below if your charger is compatible with other Philips Sonicare toothbrushes.
Interchangeable Philips Sonicare chargers
Below you will find a list of Philips Sonicare toothbrushes that are compatible with other chargers:
DailyClean toothbrush
Elite toothbrush
EasyClean toothbrush
Essence+ toothbrush
ExpertClean toothbrush
ExpertResults toothbrush
FlexCare Platinum Connected toothbrush
FlexCare Platinum toothbrush
FlexCare+ toothbrush
FlexCare toothbrush
HealthyWhite toothbrush
HealthyWhite+ toothbrush
ProtectiveClean toothbrush
2 Series Plaque Removal toothbrush
3 Series Gum Health toothbrush
Sonicare for Kids
Philips Sonicare AirFloss
The DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart chargers
The DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart chargers are not interchangeable with each other or with other Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles. Even if the charging light on the handle blinks, it will not charge properly. We advise to always use the charger that comes with your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart toothbrush.
Chargers can look similar. To verify that you are using the correct charger, see the table below. Each handle is only compatible with the charger base below the handle code ID.
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Look on the box
Look inside the product
Look on the product
Look on the manual
