Your shaver, your shave.
It’s all about Prestige and you.
Series 7000 is the world’s first personalized shaving solution for sensitive skin. The shaver and the connected GroomTribe app are packed with features to help you shave the way that feels right. Because every skin is different.
Get the most from your shaver with the intuitive indicators showing in-app notifications, remaining battery, cleaning reminders and more.
The clean-shaven look can pose challenges, especially for men with sensitive skin who are prone to redness, burning or the ever-present threat of ingrown hairs. Yet – done properly – a close shave with Series 7000 doesn’t have to aggravate your skin.
What does clean-shaven mean?
Before we start, the goal. A clean shave means no beard, and no stubble: a smooth, close shave that lets your good looks do the talking. Ready? Here’s how to have a clean shave in minutes.
Wet or dry?
With a shaver, dry shaving is more skin-friendly, and less likely to generate nicks and cuts. Wet shaving is refreshing and smooth, as long as you remember the shaving foam. Doing what’s right can feel very uncertain at first – especially if you have sensitive skin – but luckily there’s some help at hand.
Shaving advice
The GroomTribe app’s personal shaving plan contains tailormade advice about getting your best shave. Its guided shave strengthens your shave game in real time. Whilst synchronized shaving uses your longer-term shaving data to adjust the advice it creates for you.
Step 1. Be cool
Wash and rinse your face so that it’s really clean before you reach for your shaver. But don’t have a hot shower first, otherwise your skin will be hot, puffy, sweating and difficult to shave. Make sure your skin is dry before moving on to the next step.
Step 2. Be firm but fair
Your Series 7000 can shave up to a three-day beard. If you have any facial hair longer than that, trim it first. For a wet clean shave (including in the shower), smooth on some shaving foam or gel and start shaving using circular movements.
On your first pass, shave in the direction your facial hair is growing in, then go against the grain afterwards for a closer shave. If your skin is particularly sensitive, stay with the grain.
Gently pull your skin tight with your free hand to make shaving easier, just don't overstretch it. You don't need a lot of pressure for a close shave, so try not to press the shaver too hard against your skin.
The shaver does its bit too, sensing your beard density and automatically adjusting power to shave off dense beard areas more efficiently. You don’t need to go over and over the same areas, so it helps reduce the chance of your skin becoming irritated.
If you’re shaving wet, rinse off the shaver head every 10 to 15 seconds to clean off the build-up of foam or gel, and dead skin, hair and dirt that can get in the way.
Step 3. Be good
Now for the post-shave recovery. Splash your face with warm water, gently pat it dry and apply some aftershave or moisturizer as needed. Rinse off the wet shaver head and leave it to air dry.
That’s it. Follow these steps, and you can step out of the house with the cleanest shave there is. And on days when the routine doesn’t appeal, you can always go for the perfect five o’clock shadow.
Don’t have your personal shave plan yet?
Get adaptive advice on how to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs. Shave-by-shave, the connected app, co-developed with dermatologists, tracks your shave technique and skin progress.
Download and pair the GroomTribe app for iOS and Android to get started.
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
A personal shave plan is the best way to be sure if foam or dry shaving is best for your unique skin. But however you learn what’s best for you, here are our tips on a getting a close shave – wet or dry – without compromising on skin comfort.
1. Pre-trim
2. Prepare your skin
If you’re shaving without cream, it is important to have properly dry skin before you start, because moist skin can hamper the smooth movement of the shaver on the face. If you have a shower or wash your face, wait at least 5 minutes to dry off completely.
If you’re shaving wet, it’s still best to start with clean skin, but be careful not to have a hot shower, it will make your skin hot, puffy and sweaty – and difficult to shave. Just smooth on some shaving foam or gel before you start shaving.
3. Shave the comfortable way
Wet or dry, the Series 7000 BeardAdapt Sensor will check your beard density and automatically select the best comfort setting for you. You can manually select a setting if you want to, but your shaver and connected GroomTribe app are designed to care of it.
4. Shave with circular motions
Applying only light pressure (pressing too hard will give you more friction, which can then equal more irritation), shave in small, circular movements. Slow down and take your time with sensitive areas.
5. Final pass
Now that you’ve gone over your entire face once, it’s time to go closer. Make your final pass now, using a little more pressure and moving against the grain. As before, you’ll want to treat sensitive areas with a little extra care and caution.
6. Difficult hairs
Shaving without cream means it’s easier to spot those rogue hairs that have escaped your shaver. But if you are shaving with cream, you can still tackle stubborn hairs and tough-to-reach areas. Gently pull your skin a little tauter to lift the hairs.
7. Sideburns
The length and style of your sideburns is up to you, but now is definitely the time to take care of them with your Series 7000 trimmer or styler attachment.
8. Aftershave
Now for some after-care. Get that fresh-shave feeling by finishing up with aftershave or a shaving balm. That’s it: you’re ready to face the day.
Remember: A regular shaving routine can help keep your skin used to the electric shaver, meaning you get better results. And don’t forget that all-important post-shave hygiene. Rinse your shaver with plenty of lukewarm water, shake it off, and lay it out open.
Clean your shaver after use for optimal performance and hygiene.
For maximum performance, replace the shaving heads every two years.
iPhone compatibility:
· iPhone 6S and above
· iOS 11 and above
Android compatibility:
· Only Phones, size >4.5 inches
· OS version > 6.0, BLE Version > 4.1
· Download the GroomTribe app from the App store.
· Make sure Bluetooth on the smartphone is switched on.
· Open the app on the smartphone.
· Follow the instructions in the app to establish the connection.
Note: Make sure you have a good Bluetooth and Internet connection to fully benefit from the app.
There may be several reasons why you can't connect your phone with your Philips Series 7000 shaver. Below are the most common causes and their solutions.
· Using incorrect Bluetooth version
The Philips Series 7000 shaver uses Bluetooth version 4.1 or higher. Make sure your phone supports this version (or higher) in order to connect to your shaver. Also, make sure that you turn on the Bluetooth function on your phone before pairing it with your shaver.
· Phone is incompatible
Please check that your mobile phone is compatible with the GroomTribe app before downloading it. The App only works on iPhone 5S (or higher) using the software iOS10 or higher.
For Android users, the App only works with Android 6 (Marshmallow) or higher version. And with Only Phones, size > 4.5 inches
· Phone is too far from shaver
Your phone needs to be in close proximity to be paired up with your Philips Series 7000 shaver. Make sure your phone is not further than 3 meters away from the shaver.
· Reset the connection between the shaver and the app
If you followed the advice above, but can still not connect the App to your phone, then you can try resetting the connection by following the steps below: 1. Unpair shaver: Long-press the ON/OFF button on your shaver for 10 seconds to disconnect it from the app. Notification symbol in the UI starts to blink slowly. 2. Un-pair phone: Go to 'settings' on your phone and select Bluetooth. Then select the Shaver S79XX and press 'forget' or 'unpair'.
Note: These instructions may differ per smartphone. Please check your phone manual for more information. If you have tried the advice above, but are still unable to solve this problem, then please contact consumer care center in your country for further support.
The symbols in the shavers display are:
· Notification symbol
· Sensitive shave setting - XS
· Sensitive shave setting - S
· Cleaning reminder
· Travel lock symbol
· Unplug for use reminder
· Battery charge indicator
