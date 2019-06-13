Why your baby cries

Infants crying is not only normal, but expected, especially during the first three months of life. Generally, babies will cry for a total of one hour each day during the first few weeks. Around six weeks of age, your baby may cry for up to two hours a day and will return to one hour of crying at around eight weeks of age. Remember though, that all babies are different, and so are their crying habits! 1 Crying is your baby’s method of communication and a way for him or her to tell you that something is wrong. When it comes to learning how to stop a baby from crying, the key is to know what is making your baby fussy. Your baby may cry if he or she: 2 Feels hungry

Feels gassy

Needs a diaper change

Feels sleepy

Wants to be held or cuddled

Has acid reflux

Has cold feet

Has colic If your baby is crying for more than three hours a day and more than three days a week, he or she may have colic. This is no reason to panic and there are a few things you can do to help soothe a colicky baby. Learn more about colic, the symptoms, and how you can calm a baby with colic here! If you think the root of the crying may be that your baby has acid reflux, you can learn more about the different types of refluxes and how to deal with it here. Be sure to contact your baby’s doctor if your child appears sick or shows the following symptoms in addition to excessive crying: 1 Fever

Trouble breathing or coughing

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Rash

Worsened crying when held or moved

Extreme irritability or exhaustion