Philips AVENT - Weaning your little one

Generally, after the first month, babies gain an average of 1 to 2lbs a month for the first six months. Breast milk is the ideal first food, but beyond this stage, both milk and solid foods are needed to help your baby grow and continue to gain around 1lb per month.

Many babies are happy to wait until around six months to begin weaning and at this age can learn the skills needed for eating solid food very quickly. However, babies develop at different rates and your little one may well be ready before six months. Just be sure not to start your baby on foods other than milk before they’re four months old as their kidneys and digestive system won’t be fully developed.

Starting to eat solids is a very exciting phase, as your baby learns to enjoy new and different tastes.