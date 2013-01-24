Advice for breastfeeding and breastfeeding tips

Breast milk is the best nutrition for babies, and it’s recommended that your baby is fed on breast milk alone for the first six months. Here, you’ll find our useful breastfeeding tips for getting off to a great start.
Breast milk is the best nutrition for babies, and it’s recommended that your baby is fed on breast milk alone for the first six months. Here, you’ll find our useful breastfeeding tips for getting off to a great start.
Cradle hold
Sit up in bed, or in a comfortable chair that supports your back. Keep your knees slightly higher than your hips – you might need a footstool for this.
Under arm or rugby ball hold
The under arm hold is a good choice if your breasts are very large, if you’ve had a caesarean delivery, or if you have twins.
Side-lying position
The side-lying position allows you to lie down while breastfeeding, which means you can relax in bed whilst you feed.
Once you’ve found your most comfortable position, bring your baby to the breast, not the breast to the baby. Also, make sure that your baby is able to tip her head back slightly when feeding.
Your baby will take your nipple, areola (the areola is the darker skin around the nipple) and some of the surrounding tissue into her mouth, depending on the size of the areola. You’ll know your baby has successfully attached to your nipple if you can see more of the areola by their nose than by their chin.
Once properly attached, your baby will suckle quickly to stimulate the let-down reflex and then slow down as milk begins to flow.
Once you start making milk (2 to 5 days after birth) you should encourage your baby to feed on the first breast fully before offering the second side. This enables them to drink the rich hind-milk that will help them to settle and gain weight. Not all babies will continue to feed from the second breast, so let your baby decide.
Help your baby have a full feed by stimulating them if they become sleepy after just a short time. Try changing position, removing a layer of clothing or tickling them.
How long a feed lasts varies with each mother and baby – it can be anything between 10 and 40 minutes. It all depends on your baby's age, technique and your let-down reflex.
If your baby isn’t correctly attached to the breast, the milk won’t flow properly and your baby may not get enough milk. It won’t be comfortable for you either, as you could get swollen breasts if they’re too full of milk and sore nipples.
Soreness can be caused by your nipple being too close to the front of your baby’s mouth. The correct position is at the back, near his soft palate. If you find you’re continuing to struggle, ask your healthcare professional for advice