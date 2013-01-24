Series 2000 removes airborne allergens and particles as small as 0.02 microns to purify the air in your home. At the same time, it humidifies to alleviate discomforts caused by dry air — from dry skin to itchy eyes, coughing, congestion and dry throat.
Purifies air and maintains ideal humidity in rooms up to 40 m2
Removes pollen, allergens and ultrafine particles as small as 0.02 microns
Automatically maintains your chosen humidity level
Provides real-time visual feedback to monitor your air quality
Quiet operation for a good night’s sleep
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Suggested retail price: MYR1,649.00
Philips 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifierSeries 2000
Pollutants, airborne allergens, odors, VOCs, bacteria, viruses… Our Vitashield IPS active filtration technology removes particles as small as 0.02 microns
A purifier and humidifier in one
Our 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier Series 2000 cleans the air, while it maintains a comfortable, healthier humidity level year round.
Clean air with NanoCloud
NanoCloud technology uses a natural evaporation process to add nano-sized water molecules to the air. These molecules are so small they spread 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers, while preventing wet spots and white dust. Smart controls mean your personally selected indoor humidity level is maintained automatically.
An eye on air quality
Series 2000 instantly tells you the air quality in your room. Sensors constantly monitor both air quality in your home — with instant feedback and reassurance through an LED color ring. A blue light means your air quality is at a healthy level.
Maintenance made easy
Maintaining peak performance is quick and simple with the Series 2000. The humidification wick and pre-filter are easily removed and rinsed under the tap. Alert lights tell you when it’s time to clean the pre-filter or change the true HEPA and active carbon filters.
