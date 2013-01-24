Home
    Philips 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier Series 2000
    for small to medium rooms in your home 

    Be the first to review this item

    Series 2000 removes airborne allergens and particles as small as 0.02 microns to purify the air in your home. At the same time, it humidifies to alleviate discomforts caused by dry air — from dry skin to itchy eyes, coughing, congestion and dry throat.
    Purifies air and maintains ideal humidity in rooms up to 40 m2
    Removes pollen, allergens and ultrafine particles as small as 0.02 microns
    Automatically maintains your chosen humidity level
    Provides real-time visual feedback to monitor your air quality
    Quiet operation for a good night’s sleep

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR1,649.00
    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Best humidifier

    Superior particle and gas removal 

    Pollutants, airborne allergens, odors, VOCs, bacteria, viruses… Our Vitashield IPS active filtration technology removes particles as small as 0.02 microns
    Humidifier home

    A purifier and humidifier in one 

    Our 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier Series 2000 cleans the air, while it maintains a comfortable, healthier humidity level year round.
    Air purifier and humidifier small room

    Clean air with NanoCloud 

    NanoCloud technology uses a natural evaporation process to add nano-sized water molecules to the air. These molecules are so small they spread 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers, while preventing wet spots and white dust. Smart controls mean your personally selected indoor humidity level is maintained automatically. 

    An eye on air quality 

    Series 2000 instantly tells you the air quality in your room. Sensors constantly monitor both air quality in your home — with instant feedback and reassurance through an LED color ring. A blue light means your air quality is at a healthy level. 
    Air purifier and humidifier small room

    Maintenance made easy

    Maintaining peak performance is quick and simple with the Series 2000. The humidification wick and pre-filter are easily removed and rinsed under the tap. Alert lights tell you when it’s time to clean the pre-filter or change the true HEPA and active carbon filters. 

