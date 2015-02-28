Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- RS232 cable
- VGA cable
- Remote Control
- Batteries for remote control
- User manual on CD-ROM
- Quick start guide
BDL4330QL/00
Stand out
Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line professional Full HD display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need-with no additional hardware.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.
Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain, and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.
Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.
Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Sound
Power
Supported Display Resolution
Dimensions
Operating conditions
Multimedia Applications
Accessories
Miscellaneous
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