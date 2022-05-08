Search terms

    The Philips E-Line touch display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 20 touchpoints. Powered by Android and featuring a toughened anti-glare glass, it’s made to withstand heavy daily usage in the classroom.

      Interactive education display

      Featuring multi-touch technology

      • 86"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

      Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      Whiteboard mode built-in

      Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        218.44  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        86  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V)[mm]
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Display colors
        1.07 B
        Brightness (after glass)
        380  cd/m²
        Brightness (before glass)
        410  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        VA
        Operating system
        Android 8.0
        OS UI resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Audio output
        3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
        Video input
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        • USB 2.0 (x4)
        • USB-C (up to 65W)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • micro SD
        • USB-B (x3)
        External control
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (18/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Smart Insert
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x15 W

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        250  W
        Consumption (Max)
        507 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Energy Label Class
        G

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60,67,75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 2160p, 30, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz

      • Dimensions

        Smart Insert mount
        100x100mm, 6xM4L6
        Set Width
        1960.8  mm
        Set Height
        1145.7  mm
        Weight
        74.38  kg
        Set Depth
        101.3mm(D_Max)/79.0mm(D_Wallmount)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        77.19  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        45.11  inch
        Wall Mount
        600 x 400 mm, M8
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.98(D_Max)/3.11(D_Wallmount)  inch
        Bezel width
        17.8mm(T/R/L) x 31.7mm(B)

      • Weight

        Product with packaging (kg)
        90.7  kg
        Product with packaging (lb)
        199.96  lb
        Product without stand (kg)
        74.38  kg
        Product without stand (lb)
        163.98  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~60  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • H.263
        • H.264
        • H.265
        • MPEG1/2
        • MPEG4
        • VP9
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • MPEG
        • HEAAC

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        2 x A53 + 2 x A73
        GPU
        ARM Mali G51
        Memory
        3GB DDR3
        Storage
        16GB EMMC

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Cleaning cloth (x1)
        • HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
        • Philips logo (x1)
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • Remote control & AAA batteries
        • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
        • Touch Pen (x2)
        • USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Cable clip (x3)
        • AC switch cover & Screw x1
        • DVI-D cable
        • USB cover and screws
        Optional accessories
        Interact dongles

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Dutch
        • Danish
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Warranty
        5 year warranty
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • ETL

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        0-gap Infrared touch
        Touch points
        20 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Tempered safety glass 7MOHS

