Professional LED TV

40HFL3010T/12
  Incredible functionality for your guests
    Professional LED TV

    40HFL3010T/12
    Incredible functionality for your guests

    With this energy efficient LED TV, you enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control

    Professional LED TV

    Incredible functionality for your guests

    With this energy efficient LED TV, you enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control

    Incredible functionality for your guests

    With this energy efficient LED TV, you enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control See all benefits

    Professional LED TV

    Incredible functionality for your guests

    With this energy efficient LED TV, you enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Hospitality TV. Allow your guests to buy premium content, inform them via hotel info pages and use the latest remote technology for effortless installation and control See all benefits

      Incredible functionality for your guests

      With smart hotel info pages

      • 40" EasySuite
      • LED
      • DVB-T2/T/C
      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

      Serial Xpress Protocol Easy for interactive systems

      Serial Xpress Protocol Easy for interactive systems

      With Serial Xpress Protocol Easy the TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers.

      Full HD LED TV—brilliant LED images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Full Hotel, Healthcare and Prison Modes

      All required features for professional use in environments where more is required than in a living room. From volume and menu locking to more rigorous material testing, energy saving, anti-theft remote controls and dedicated Heathcare and Prison features to allow for niche market applications.

      Additional headphone connection for personal listening

      This speaker system features additional headphone connection. Connect your own headphone for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it.

      Nurse-call compatibility optimized for the Healthcare sector

      Nurse-call system compatibility makes Philips Healthcare TVs a highly integrated tool that provides not only entertainment options for the user/patient but also gives convenient access to help in medical emergencies.

      On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

      With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

      Eco-friendly design & flame retardant housing

      Sustainability is integral to the way Philips does business. Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimizing overall environmental impact, through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability. Philips TVs also have a special housing of flame retardant material. Independent tests carried out by emergency fire services have shown that whereas TVs can sometimes intensify fires caused by external sources, Philips TVs will not contribute to the fire.

      Prevent unauthorized use by joystick control locking

      By disabling or enabling the joystick control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorized use of the TV via the joystick, saving the hotelier overheads.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED Full HD
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        100  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        40  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Brightness
        280  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        176º (H) / 176º (V)
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        20 (2x10)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Down Firing
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5W Mono 8Ohm
        Sound Features
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dynamic Bass
        • Dolby MS10

      • Design

        Colour
        Black

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/C
        Analog TV
        PAL
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Connectivity Rear

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        HDMI 1.4
        Digital Audio out
        Optical
        Scart
        • RGB
        • CVBS
        • SVHS
        VGA input
        15 pin D-sub
        AV input
        CVBS shared with YPbPr
        Component
        YPbPr + L/R cinch
        DVI audio in
        Mini-Jack
        External Control
        RJ-48
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Side

        HDMI2
        HDMI 1.4
        USB1
        USB 2.0
        Common Interface Slot
        CI+ 1.3
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        HDMI
        • ARC (all ports)
        • DVI (all ports)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        Scart
        Power on scart
        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now&Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • HbbTV
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        • Picture Format
        Local control
        Joystick

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Joystick Control Lock
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        Prison mode
        • high security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        SmartInfo
        • HTML5 Browser
        • Interactive Templates
        • Picture Slide Show
        CMND Create & Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Remote Management over RF
        • Content Creation
        Your brand
        • SmartInfo
        • Welcome Logo
        • Welcome Message
        • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake up Sounds
        Clock
        • Clock in Standby Mode
        • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
        • On-screen Clock
        • Optional External Clock
        Channels
        Combined List
        Interactive DRM
        VSecure
        Control
        • Block Automatic Channel Update
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        Power control
        • Auto Power ON
        • Green/fast startup
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Format
        • Volume
        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        Anti-Theft
        • Battery Anti-theft Protection
        • Kensington Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Independent main speaker mute
        Safety
        • Double isolation class II
        • Flame retardant

      • Multimedia

        Multimedia connections
        USB
        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • 3GP
        • ASF
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • PS
        • Quicktime
        • TS
        • WMV
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • ASS
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • GIF
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Remote Control 22AV1409A/12
        • Tabletop Stand
        • 2xAAA Batteries
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        • Power Cord
        Optional
        • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9573A

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
        Energy Label Class
        A++
        Eu Energy Label power
        30  W
        Annual energy consumption
        44  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        904  mm
        Set Height
        512  mm
        Set Depth
        64/77  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        904  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        577  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        222  mm
        Product weight
        7.6  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        9.5  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • M4
        • 200 x 200 mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand

          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.