Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
- Remote Control
- Warranty leaflet
- Power cord
- Table top stand
Flexible control
Surprise and delight with a professional IPTV. Cost-effective central management, quick installation, and a customizable UI make this a flexible solution. Philips world-renowned picture quality always engages.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colors to the search bar to increase the visibility of your brand.
Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.
Provide channels over IP. Install your own user interface (UI), which can be stored on a central server and sent to the TV over IP. Once the UI is on the TV it can also be stored locally. You'll benefit from flexibility and rapid installation-whether you're personalizing your Philips Pro System TVs or centralizing system management.
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software, and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more.
Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.
