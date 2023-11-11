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  • Full colour power free displays Full colour power free displays Full colour power free displays

    Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

    25BDL4150I/75

    Full colour power free displays

    From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.

    Signage Solutions E-paper Signage

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    Full colour power free displays

    Technology for a brighter future

    • 25"
    • Android

    PPDS Wave-ready for remote management

    Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

    Technology for the future

    Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      25.3  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3200 x 1800
      Display colors
      60k
      Operating system
      Android 11

    • Communication

      Ethernet
      10M/100M
      Wi-Fi/ WLAN
      2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      Audio Left/Right (3.5mm jack)
      Video input
      USB
      Other connections
      • micro SD
      • micro USB

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Network controllable
      LAN (RJ45)
      Battery bay
      4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600mAh) not included

    • Power

      Mains power
      20V/2.25A adapter, PoE++, IEEE 802.3bt (Type 3)

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      598.6  mm
      Product weight
      2.7  kg
      Set Height
      350.2  mm
      Set Depth
      37.5  mm
      Wall Mount
      100x100mm VESA mount
      Bezel width
      18.6/18.6/18.6/22mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      15~ 35  °C
      Relative humidity
      20% ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Rockchip PX30S
      Memory
      2GB DDR4
      Storage
      16GB EMMC

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • AC power adapter
      • Quick start guide (x1)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • Simplified Chinese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CB
      • UL
      • FCC

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