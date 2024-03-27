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Why do the LED lights not light up on my Philips Cordless 7000 or 8000 Vacuum Cleaner?

There can be several reasons why the LED lights on your Philips 7000 or 8000 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner do not turn on. Discover how to simply solve this yourself in the following lines.
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: XC7055/01.

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