Why do the LED lights not light up on my Philips Cordless 7000 or 8000 Vacuum Cleaner?

You can check in the menu on the display if the LEDs are switched off. If you do not confirm your choice to turn on the LEDs with the menu button, the LEDs will remain off (see image). To find the feature and enable the LEDs, see the steps and video below:

Press the menu button and toggle the illumination feature.

Confirm by pressing the menu button again.

To modify the illumination brightness, toggle with the "+" and "-" buttons through the available levels and confirm by pressing the menu button again. There are three different choices: very bright, bright and no light.

Find below the video "How to use Philips Cordless Vacuum Aqua (Plus)" explaining how to activate the LED lights (at 0:15-0:33)