Why do the LED lights not light up on my Philips Cordless 7000 or 8000 Vacuum Cleaner?
There can be several reasons why the LED lights on your Philips 7000 or 8000 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner do not turn on. Discover how to simply solve this yourself in the following lines.
You can check in the menu on the display if the LEDs are switched off. If you do not confirm your choice to turn on the LEDs with the menu button, the LEDs will remain off (see image). To find the feature and enable the LEDs, see the steps and video below:
Press the menu button and toggle the illumination feature.
Confirm by pressing the menu button again.
To modify the illumination brightness, toggle with the "+" and "-" buttons through the available levels and confirm by pressing the menu button again. There are three different choices: very bright, bright and no light.
Find below the video "How to use Philips Cordless Vacuum Aqua (Plus)" explaining how to activate the LED lights (at 0:15-0:33)
Note: The video's title included the 8000 series, but it applies to the 7000 Series too, which has the same menu.
The LED lights on your accessories only turn on when you connect the crevice tool (1), combination tool (2), upholstery nozzle (3) or soft brush (4) directly to the handheld. The LED lights do not come on when you connect the accessories to the tube. Please make sure that the LEDs are switched on in the menu, as explained in the first part of this article.
Note:
Only LEDs of the main nozzle work on both the tube and the handheld.
The Mini Turbo Brush (5) does not come with light.
The information on this page applies to the following models:XC7055/01.