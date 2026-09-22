My Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner shows an error code
If there is an error code on your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series, read below to find possible causes and solutions.
The information in this article only applies to AquaTrio 9000 series models (not to AquaTrio and AquaTrio Pro) See image below.
An E1 error code means that your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner has a system error. To solve this, please try one or both of the following options:
Remove the battery from the appliance and then reinsert the battery. Then try to restart the appliance.
Disconnect the 3-in-1 handheld from the appliance and press the on/off button on the handheld. If you still see the E1 error on your display, please contact the Consumer Care Centre. If you do not see the E1 error and the appliance does still not work, there might be a communication problem with the tube or nozzle.
If none of the two solutions work, please take the appliance to a Philips service centre or contact the Consumer Care Centre.
An E2 error code means that the temperature of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner is too low. Please make sure that the temperature in the room where the appliance is stored or charged is above 5 degrees. If the appliance is used and stored at the correct temperature and the error code still appears, please contact us.
An E3 error code means that the temperature of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner is too high. Please make sure that the temperature in the room where the appliance is stored or charged is below 35 degrees. Do not expose the AquaTrio 9000 series to direct sunlight or too high temperatures (near hot cookers, in microwave ovens or on induction cookers). If the appliance is used and stored at the correct temperature and the error code still appears, please contact us.
The information on this page applies to the following models:XW7110/02 .