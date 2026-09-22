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My Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner shows an error code

If there is an error code on your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series, read below to find possible causes and solutions.

The information in this article only applies to AquaTrio 9000 series models (not to AquaTrio and AquaTrio Pro)
See image below.

My Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner shows an error code

The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/02 .

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