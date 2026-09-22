My Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner shows an error code

An E1 error code means that your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner has a system error.

To solve this, please try one or both of the following options:

Remove the battery from the appliance and then reinsert the battery. Then try to restart the appliance. Disconnect the 3-in-1 handheld from the appliance and press the on/off button on the handheld. If you still see the E1 error on your display, please contact the Consumer Care Centre. If you do not see the E1 error and the appliance does still not work, there might be a communication problem with the tube or nozzle.