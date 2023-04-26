There is coffee powder under the brew group of my Philips Espresso Machine

If the brew group and its parts are not well greased, coffee powder may end up around the brew group. In that case, please follow the steps below to lubricate the parts accordingly:
- Turn your espresso machine OFF and wait patiently until it does not make any more noise (for about 15-20 seconds).
- Unlock and pull the brew group out of the machine. Rinse it with fresh lukewarm water and allow it time to air-dry.
- Apply a thin layer of grease on the piston of the brew group.
- Apply a thin layer of grease around the shaft located on the bottom of the brew group.
- Apply a thin layer of grease to both sides of the rails.
Note: You can find the Philips brew group grease HD5061 in our web shop and through our retailers.