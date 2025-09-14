2 year warranty
1800 W
PowerCyclone 4
Super Clean Air filter
Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of suction power for great cleaning results.
PowerCyclone 4 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain more power for longer.
Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.
3.8
of 5
10
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
John.lys
14/09/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
Suction power is great
Overall I should give 5 stars. It's powerful though we find it a bit too loud. Easy to clear away the bundle of dust collected.
This review was made for 2000 Series XB2023/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
This review was made for 2000 Series XB2023/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Dondelucas
06/01/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
Great features and easy access
My mum have tried 2 other vacuum from different brands and this is her favourite and is working well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series XB2023/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series XB2023/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Christopher Goh
19/12/2021
Singapore
Great product and value for money
Motor starts slow then increase in power which is great. Sound is quiet, pleasant and unobtrusive too. Do note that suction power is deceptively strong as it starts slow, then seems to 'sense' dirt and progressively become very power. It's like an AI design, highly efficient and power-saving. Very smooth operation and easy to use on flat surface without getting 'stuck' but still able to remove dirt effectively. Excellent on carpets too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series XB2023/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series XB2023/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12