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  • High suction power with powerful motor
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  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor
  • High suction power with powerful motor

2000 SeriesBagless vacuum cleaner

XB2023/61

3.8
| (10) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
High suction power with powerful motor
Clean powerfully and maintain easily, with a Philips Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series. Enjoy great cleaning results every time thanks to PowerCyclone 4 technology and Multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor.
See all benefits

Durable design you can trust

High suction power with powerful motor

  • 1800 W

  • PowerCyclone 4

  • Super Clean Air filter

1800W durable motor for high suction power

1800W durable motor for high suction power

Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of suction power for great cleaning results.

PowerCyclone 4 keeps strong performance for longer

PowerCyclone 4 keeps strong performance for longer

PowerCyclone 4 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain more power for longer.

Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

10

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

1

14/09/2025

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Suction power is great

Overall I should give 5 stars. It's powerful though we find it a bit too loud. Easy to clear away the bundle of dust collected.

This review was made for 2000 Series XB2023/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

This review was made for 2000 Series XB2023/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

06/01/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Great features and easy access

My mum have tried 2 other vacuum from different brands and this is her favourite and is working well

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 Series XB2023/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 Series XB2023/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

19/12/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Great product and value for money

Motor starts slow then increase in power which is great. Sound is quiet, pleasant and unobtrusive too. Do note that suction power is deceptively strong as it starts slow, then seems to 'sense' dirt and progressively become very power. It's like an AI design, highly efficient and power-saving. Very smooth operation and easy to use on flat surface without getting 'stuck' but still able to remove dirt effectively. Excellent on carpets too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 Series XB2023/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 Series XB2023/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner

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Disclaimers

  1. Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12