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    3000 Series Handheld Steamer

    STH3020/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Compact and foldable solution

    Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

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    3000 Series Handheld Steamer

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    Compact and foldable solution

    Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

    • Compact and foldable
    • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
    • 1000W, up to 20g/min
    • No ironing board needed
    Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

    Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

    Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. No waiting, no hassle.

    Pouch included for easy storage

    Pouch included for easy storage

    Philips handheld steamer 3000 Series comes with a pouch, useful for when you travel or just to easily store it at home.

    120ml detachable water tank for easy refill

    120ml detachable water tank for easy refill

    Philips handheld 3000 Series comes with a 120ml detachable water tank to steam up to 1 outfit without the need to refill. You can easily detach the water tank of your steamer and refill it under the sink.

    No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

    No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

    Hassle-free steaming. Save time when you are in a rush, no need to set up the ironing board.

    Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

    Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

    Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

    Metal steam plate for better steaming results

    Metal steam plate for better steaming results

    Our metal steam plate allows you to safely press the steamer against the fabric while steaming, providing better steaming results with no risk of burning. Safe to use even on the most delicate garments.

    Refresh garments, remove odors, wash less

    Refresh garments, remove odors, wash less

    The hot steam of our handheld steamer 3000 Series refreshes your delicate clothes in an instant removing odors. Wash less, iron less, save energy and you will prolong the lifespan of your garments!

    Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*

    Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*

    Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills 99.9% of bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.

    1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

    1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

    Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000W. For quick and convenient steaming.

    Safe on all ironable fabrics no burns guaranteed!

    Safe on all ironable fabrics no burns guaranteed!

    Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Handheld Steamer
      Heat up time
      30 seconds
      Steam plate
      Metal
      Variable steam levels
      1 setting
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      No burns guaranteed
      Yes

    • Convenience

      Cord length
      2 m
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Foldable
      Yes
      Water tank
      120 ml
      Steam light indicator
      Yes
      On/Off switch
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1000 W
      Continuous steam rate
      20 g/min
      Voltage
      220 V

    • Design

      Color
      Dark Green

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled paper

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      20.5 cm
      Product Width
      9.5 cm
      Product Height
      17.5 cm
      Product Weight
      660 g
      Package Length
      22 cm
      Package Width
      10 cm
      Package Height
      12 cm
      Package Weight
      819 g

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    • Tested 10 seconds stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.
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