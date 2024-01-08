Search terms

  • Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

    1000 Series Garment steamer

    STE1011/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

    The Philips Garment Steamer 1000 Series is your everyday companion for easy de-wrinkling. Thanks to multiple steam settings and the large water tank, you can conveniently steam all kinds of fabrics quickly and effectively without interruptions.

    See all benefits

    1000 Series Garment steamer

    Similar products

    See all Garment Steamer
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics

    Long-lasting steam with 1.8L water tank

    • 1.8L detachable water tank
    • Integrated hanger on top
    • 2 steam settings
    • 32 g/min continuous steam
    • 99.9% of bacteria* removed
    Large and detachable water tank

    Large and detachable water tank

    The large 1.8L water tank can be detached for easy refill to ensure long steaming sessions with no interruptions.

    Continuous steam up to 32g/min

    Continuous steam up to 32g/min

    The steam engine produces 32g/min of powerful continuous steam to easily de-wrinkle your garments.

    Multiple steam settings for better results

    Multiple steam settings for better results

    Set your preferred steam setting between low and high for ideal results on different fabrics.

    Safe on all ironable fabrics

    Safe on all ironable fabrics

    The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

    Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

    Prolonged hot steam kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

    Compact design for easy storage

    Compact design for easy storage

    Thanks to the compact design of the base and the collapsible pole, the steamer can be easily stored after use

    45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time

    45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time

    Whenever you need it, the steamer is ready in 45 seconds to help you with last minute touch-ups.

    Adjustable single pole for various height settings

    Adjustable single pole for various height settings

    The single pole can be adjusted to the desired height to hang your garments and steam them comfortably.

    Integrated hanger for garments support

    Integrated hanger for garments support

    The steamer features a hanger on top for better convenience

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Stand steamer
      Heat up time
      45 sec
      Soleplate material
      Plastic
      Calc management
      Easy rinse
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      1800 ml
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Extra large filling hole
      Yes
      Variable steam levels
      2
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Silicone steam hose
      Yes
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1600 W
      Continuous steam output / Steam rate
      32 g/min
      Steam-on-demand
      No
      Steam boost
      No
      Voltage
      220 - 240 V

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Safety carry lock
      No
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Yes

    • Calc management

      Limescale management
      Easy rinse

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Soleplate dimensions
      55.67 cm2
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      30.3 x 167.3 x 31.2 cm
      Package dimensions (WxHxL)
      35 x 34.7 x 42.7 cm
      Power cord length
      1.5 m
      Hose cord length
      1.27 m
      Steamer head weight
      0.27 kg
      Product Weight
      2.62 kg
      Total weight with packaging
      4.40 kg

    • Design

      Integrated wheels
      No
      Color
      Desert green

    • Accessories/Compatibility

      Garment hanger
      Yes
      StyleBoard
      No
      StyleMat
      No
      Adjustable pole(s)
      Yes
      MyEssence fragrance cap
      No
      Iron dock
      Yes, frontal, on top
      Brush
      No
      Glove
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
      Yes
      Packaging
      Sustainable pack
      User Manual
      Yes

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220  V
      Packaging dimensions
      35 x 34.7 x 42.7  cm
      Material steam plate
      Plastic
      Pole(s)
      Single pole
      Integrated wheels
      No
      Power
      1600 W
      Country of production
      China
      Steam rate
      32 g/min
      Steam boost
      No
      Steam settings
      2
      Steam trigger
      No
      Water tank
      1.8L detachable
      Accessories
      Glove

    • Design

      Color
      Desert green

    • Easy to use

      Heat up time
      < 1  s
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Power cord length
      1.5  m
      Hose length
      1.33  m
      Iron dock
      Yes, frontal, on top
      Automatic shut-off
      No

    • Guarantee

      General warranty
      2 years

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      35 x 34.7 x 42.7  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      4.40  kg
      Dimensions of the steamplate
      55.67 cm²
      Dimensions of the ironing mat (W x H x L)
      NA
      Weight of the steamer head
      270 g
      Total weight of the product
      2.62 kg
      Product dimensions (W x H x L) stowed away
      30.3 x 117.1 x 31.2 cm
      Product dimensions (W x H x L) fully extended
      30.3 x 167.3 x 31.2 cm

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • *tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.