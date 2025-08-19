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    Momentum Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow

    SPK9304/00

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Get in the moment

    Fast, accurate, and exciting, all you need for gaming. The split design G304 gaming mouse, with 6 buttons, and very high accuracy will help you edge out the competition. Ambiglow lighting adds an exciting match to your system.

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    Momentum Wired gaming mouse with Ambiglow

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    Get in the moment

    • Ambiglow multi-color
    • Up to 2000 dpi (adjustable)
    • 6 buttons
    Adjustable DPI up to 2000 DPI for fine movements

    Adjustable DPI up to 2000 DPI for fine movements

    Return rate (Polling rate): 500Hz

    Return rate (Polling rate): 500Hz

    Up-to 5 Million click lifespan

    Up-to 5 Million click lifespan

    Braided cord for a longer lasting upgraded look

    Braided cord for a longer lasting upgraded look

    Looks to match your rig with 7-way lighting effects

    Looks to match your rig with 7-way lighting effects

    Six programmable buttons for customization

    Dial-in your mouse with your most used commands a click away. This gaming mouse features programmable buttons to your most used shortcuts and commands to react and navigate with lightning speed and precision.

    Technical Specifications

    • OS/System Requirements

      System Requirements
      Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or later; Linux; Mac OS

    • Physical Dimensions

      Dimensions (LxWxH)
      126.54 x 65.01 x 40.72 mm
      Weight
      144±5 g

    • Technical specifications

      Buttons
      6 buttons
      Coating Type
      Matte
      Connectivity
      USB 2.0 wired
      Design Type
      Ergonomic design
      Driver Requirement
      Driver-free
      Frames Per Second
      4000 FPS
      Lighting Effect Type
      7-way Ambiglow lighting
      Optical Sensor Precision
      DPI:800-1200-1600-2000
      Polling Rate
      125 Hz
      Product Type
      High performance gaming mouse with Ambiglow
      Key Lifespan
      5 Million

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