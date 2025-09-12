Fast, accurate, and exciting, all you need for gaming. The split design G304 gaming mouse, with 6 buttons, and very high accuracy will help you edge out the competition. Ambiglow lighting adds an exciting match to your system.
Looks to match your rig with 7-way lighting effects
Six programmable buttons for customization
Dial-in your mouse with your most used commands a click away. This gaming mouse features programmable buttons to your most used shortcuts and commands to react and navigate with lightning speed and precision.
Technical Specifications
OS/System Requirements
System Requirements
Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or later; Linux; Mac OS