Webcam

SPC535NC/00
    Webcam

    SPC535NC/00
    Webcam easy

    Skype certification guarantees high-quality video chatting with 1.3 Mega Pixels resolution, 3x digital zoom and noise reduction. Plug & play simplicity makes staying in touch incredibly easy, and there’s even a Philips multimedia headset. See all benefits

    Skype certification guarantees high-quality video chatting with 1.3 Mega Pixels resolution, 3x digital zoom and noise reduction. Plug & play simplicity makes staying in touch incredibly easy, and there’s even a Philips multimedia headset. See all benefits

      Webcam easy

      Keep in touch

      • Easy

      1.3 Mega Pixels resolution (interp.) for extra image quality

      Your webcam gives you 1.3 Mega Pixels (interpolated) for both video and photo resolution. So, you can use it to take high-quality photos that still look great when printed as larger-sized images.

      Smooth image with 30 frames per second video

      Sit back and enjoy superior viewing with 30 frames per second video. This gives you smoother video images and a better all-round video-chatting experience.

      3x digital zoom for superb close-ups

      Zoom in and out to get the perfect framing for any image. You control the zoom entirely via the onscreen interface while you're looking at the image so you can adjust it perfectly.

      Face tracking automatically follows your face

      The state-of-the-art camera software automatically detects your face and moves the lens to follow you as you move. You stay in the center of the image even if you move during a video conference. It gives you the freedom to express yourself and converse naturally.

      Rotating body to aim the camera wherever you want

      Enjoy webcamming freedom with a clever rotating body that lets you aim the camera wherever you want. Just twist the camera 360° in any direction to film anywhere in your room without moving the webcam at all.

      Skype Certified

      This webcam has been certified by Skype. So, you can be sure of high-quality video and sound, free calling and instant messaging to anywhere in the world.

      Noise reduction enhances clarity of speech

      This superb noise reduction technology reduces background noise and it enhances clarity of speech in both quiet and noisy environments.

      Multimedia headset and head mic for best sound quality

      Included with your webcam is a Philips multimedia headset. The head mic ensures optimum sound quality and comfortable use.

      Easy set-up and use

      Setting-up and using your webcam is easy as 1-2-3. 1. Install software 2. Plug in camera 3. Video call instantly

      Compatible with all instant messaging services

      The webcam and its software have been designed with all instant messaging services in mind. Add video to Skype, Windows Live Messenger, Yahoo! Messenger, AOL Instant Messenger and other services.

      Take, archive and manage images with VLounge

      Software for capturing, managing and archiving snapshots and video clips in a very convenient way. With just a couple of mouse clicks you will able to create and send Video mails. This software package gives you all you need to take full advantage of your Philips webcam.

      Snapshot button lets you take great instant photos

      With just one press of this button, your webcam takes a picture automatically. It's a fun way to share your pictures by adding them to e-mails, web pages or documents.

      Mounts securely on any monitor, laptop or desk

      The multifunctional stand makes it easy for you to mount the webcam securely on top of any monitor, laptop or desk. This design is especially secure and won't move or fall when you're in the middle of a conversation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Mechanics

        Sensor
        VGA CMOS
        Lens maximum aperture
        F:2.6
        Lens view angle
        50 degrees
        Lens construction
        3 elements
        White balance
        2600 - 7600 k
        Minimum illuminance
        < 5 lux
        Data format
        YUY2, MJPEG
        Colour depth
        24 bit

      • Resolution

        Video resolution
        VGA
        Photo resolution
        VGA
        Interpolated video resolution
        1.3 MP
        Interpolated photo resolution
        1.3 MP
        Maximum frame rate
        30 fps

      • Audio

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Noise reduction
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick install guide
        • Multimedia headset SHM2000

      • Additional features

        Digital zoom
        3x
        Face tracking
        Yes
        Snapshot button
        Yes
        On/off activity LED
        Yes

      • Software

        VLounge
        Premium
        Add video to
        • Skype
        • Windows Live Messenger
        • Yahoo! Messenger
        • AOL Instant Messenger

      • System Requirements

        Operating System
        • Microsoft Windows XP (SP2)
        • Microsoft Windows Vista
        Processor
        Pentium® III, 850 Mhz or equivalent
        RAM memory
        256 MB RAM
        Hard disk space
        200 MB
        USB
        Free USB port
        CD-ROM or DVD-ROM Drive
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.5 metre
        Interfacing
        • USB 1.1
        • USB 2.0
        USB video class
        UVC
        Power
        Supplied via USB cable

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        3.7  cm
        Height
        5  cm
        Depth
        1.7  cm
        Width (with stand)
        3.7  cm
        Height (with stand)
        7.1  cm
        Depth (with stand)
        6.2  cm
        Weight (with stand)
        0.0905  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 42339 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Height
        19  cm
        Width
        19  cm
        Depth
        9  cm
        Nett weight
        0.181  kg
        Gross weight
        0.49  kg
        Tare weight
        0.309  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 42358 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        40  cm
        Width
        28.8  cm
        Height
        22.3  cm
        Nett weight
        1.086  kg
        Gross weight
        3.676  kg
        Tare weight
        2.59  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Multimedia headset SHM2000
      • Quick install guide

