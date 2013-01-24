Home
Saeco PicoBaristo

Super-automatic espresso machine

SM5473/10
Saeco
Saeco
      Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste

      • 10 Beverages
      • Integrated milk carafe
      • Stainless Steel Front
      • AquaClean
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

      CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

      Saeco technology allows you to extract the best flavors from your favorite coffee beans for intense and authentic aroma and taste (roasted, chocolaty, nutty, fruity, flowery, spicy)

      Fast preparation with high-performance water boiler

      Fast preparation with high-performance water boiler

      Flawless coffee calls for perfect temperatures. Our high performance Thermoblock is made with light aluminum and a stainless steel body, which heats up to the optimal temperatures, fast

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale buildup in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

      LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with fine texture

      LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with fine texture

      LattePerfetto technology, reduces the size of milk froth pores and produces dense milk foam with fine texture for your milk based coffees. The precise geometry of the frothing system ensures ideal temperature and outstanding foam to milk ratio.

      Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance

      Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance

      Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance. Alternatively, Saeco brewing unit offers automatic cleaning with our specialized cleaning tablets.

      Quick Milk Clean cleans your milk spout with hot water

      Quick Milk Clean cleans your milk spout with hot water

      To provide a good hygiene, the machine offers a quick milk clean function: after beverage preparation, the milk spout is cleaned with hot water.

      10 World's famous beverages at a touch

      10 World's famous beverages at a touch

      Explore the world of coffee from familiar recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino as well as specialty coffee drinks like Americano or Espresso Macchiato.

      Memo function: adjust & store all your preferred recipes

      Memo function: adjust & store all your preferred recipes

      The easiest way to store all recipes based on your personal taste preference

      Advanced display & touch icons to quickly access your drinks

      One-touch access to 7 coffee recipes and user profiles for seamless experience. Craft your coffee the way you prefer by customizing volume, temperature, taste or strength and more.

      CaffeDuo Prepare & enjoy double serving of any coffee recipe

      Prepare and enjoy single or double servings of different coffee drinks with one touch.

      Technical Specifications

      • Variety

        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No
        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Coffee
        • Americano
        • Espresso Double
        • Ristretto
        • Hot water
        • Cappuccino
        • Latte Macchiato
        • Milk froth
        • Café au Lait
        • Espresso Macchiato
        Double Cup
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Max. cup height
        163 mm
        Color & Finishing
        Stainless Steel
        Capacity milk carafe
        0.5 L
        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Weight of product
        7.2 kg
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Voltage
        230 V
        Product dimensions
        221 x 340 x 430 mm
        Country of origin
        Romania
        Water tank
        Access from the top
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Coffee bean capacity
        250 g
        Capacity waste container
        15 servings
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Cord length
        &gt;100 cm

      • General specifications

        Type of carafe
        Premium carafe
        User Interface
        Advanced display
        Milk Solution
        • Integrated Milk Carafe
        • Quick Milk clean

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        User Profiles
        1
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        No
        Temperature settings
        3
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable
        Grinder Settings
        10

      • Design

        Color
        Stainless steel & black

      • Other features

        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Gusto perfetto
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
          • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns